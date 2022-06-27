N.J. lawmakers eye election reform ahead of summer recess

New Jersey legislative leaders want to do more to ensure state elections run smoothly in time for midterms this fall.

State lawmakers have moved on nearly half a dozen measures that would do things like permit opening and canvassing of mail-in ballots prior to election day, authorize people to apply for a mail-in ballot online, and allow college students to receive course credit for serving as a poll worker.

Thursday, the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism, and Historic Preservation Committee advanced the election package, potentially setting the stage for voting reform to reach the governor’s desk later this fall when lawmakers return from a summer recess, amid a looming poll worker shortage and as trust in the electoral process wanes nationwide.

The Senate approvals came after the full General Assembly passed the measures earlier this month.