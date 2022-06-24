As top Democratic officials in New Jersey renew calls for stricter gun laws in the state in the wake of recent mass shootings, lawmakers on the other side of the aisle want to loosen restrictions on gun owners — especially as it relates to concealed carry regulations.

This week, committees in both the General Assembly and the state Senate held public hearings over a comprehensive gun package that Gov. Phil Murphy touts as “common sense” anti-gun violence measures.

The package includes legislation that would require firearm safety training in order to receive a gun permit, require gun owners who move to New Jersey from out of state to register their firearms within 60 days, and ban .50 caliber rifles and body armor.

Other measures include legislation that would increase the age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21, regulate the sale of ammunition, and require firearm dealers to sell microstamping-enabled firearms at the discretion of the state Attorney General.

After hours of polarized public debate on Wednesday and Thursday, both the Assembly Judiciary Committee and the Senate Law and Public Safety Committee approved these measures.

Those approvals came as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that New York’s century-old concealed carry restrictions were unconstitutional.

“Based on a deeply flawed constitutional methodology, a right-wing majority on the United States Supreme Court has just said that states can no longer decide for ourselves how best to limit the proliferation of firearms in the public sphere. Let there be no mistake – this dangerous decision will make America a less safe country,” Murphy said.