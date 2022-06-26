It won’t change the world, but the New Jersey sales tax holiday for back-to-school will be something for households, politicians, and retailers.

“The overall effect will be positive,” said Michael Hayes, a public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden. “I think there’s some definitely potential benefits, but there’s also some potential downsides.”

One potential downside Hayes sees is fewer sales for school supplies and other items included in the holiday.

“You have retail businesses that might have chose to do some kind of sales promotion during that week,” he explained. “They see the sales tax holiday, they decide, ‘hey, the consumer is already going to get a reduction in their overall after-tax price because of the sales tax holiday.’”

The sales tax holiday was announced Wednesday as part of a broader deal for next year’s budget.

The 10-day break from the Garden State’s 6.625% sales tax will occur from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5 at brick-and-mortar and online retailers. The holiday will cover pens, pencils, and other typical school supplies – but also art supplies, reference books, and other instructional materials, computers, and computer accessories like storage equipment and printers.

Gov. Phil Murphy cited rising inflation being “the central worry around all of our state’s kitchen tables” as a reason why leaders have agreed to implement the holiday.

“Whether a student is just starting their academic journey or continuing on to a higher education, a few extra dollars savings will certainly add up,” he said.

State Senate President Nick Scutari described the holiday as a “direct attack” on inflation.

“This is one of the things that our state legislature can do to attack rising costs across the state in a limited number of goods,” he added.

Back-to-school sales tax holidays are nothing new. New Jersey would not be alone as several other states will be implementing them this year. Pennsylvania and New York do not have plans for a sales tax holiday for back to school, while Delaware does not charge a sales tax.

A gimmick, or something more?

Sales tax holidays were long utilized before inflation reached a record four-decade high, according to Howard Gleckman, senior fellow with the Brookings-Urban Tax Policy Center. However, the savings are much less than people expect.

“In New Jersey, given the tax rate and given the fact that the state says the average family pays about $250 per child on school supplies, this would save a family [about] $16 per child,” he said. “[It] isn’t nothing, but it’s really not very much money.”

Gleckman adds that the holiday likely will not translate into additional business for retailers.

“That business just moves around,” he said. “Maybe you would have gone to the store last week and instead you go next week to take advantage of the holiday.”