If you’re catching up on “back-to-school” shopping in New Jersey this week, you’ll be able to save some money.

That’s because the state’s sales tax holiday is in effect until Labor Day.

As a result, school supplies like backpacks, notebooks, index cards, and pencils are tax-free. Computers that cost less than $3,000 are also exempt during the tax holiday. So are other school-related purchases like sports equipment and art supplies.

New Jersey enacted the sales tax holiday in June in the state budget, providing relief from New Jersey’s 6.625 % sales tax.