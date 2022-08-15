On Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued an executive order lifting mandates that required unvaccinated school and child care workers and state contractors to undergo routine testing for COVID-19.

Murphy’s executive order comes just days after the CDC announced it would no longer recommend routine testing, except in counties where transmission rates are high.

“With children as young as 6 months old now eligible for vaccines and millions of New Jerseyans vaccinated and boosted, more of our residents are safe from severe illness due to COVID-19,” Murphy said in a statement. “As always, I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date on their vaccination and take other precautions as necessary to protect themselves and their loved ones from this virus.”

Republican state lawmakers had called on Murphy to lift the routine testing mandate as early as Thursday when the CDC’s updated guidelines were released.

“It was never clear why it took so long, but educators no longer have to worry about unnecessary vaccination requirements and repetitive testing,” Sen. Michael Testa (R-Cape May) said on Monday.

“The pandemic threat has evolved, and finally, the Administration’s directive has matured as well,” Testa said.