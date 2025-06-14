From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

WHYY News will be hosting a “pop-up” newsroom at the Willingboro Public Library from noon until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18. The library is located at 220 Willingboro Parkway inside of the Willingboro Town Center Complex.

These off-site events are part of a continuing effort by our newsroom to deepen relationships with the communities we cover.

The pop-up newsrooms will be an opportunity for residents in Willingboro and surrounding communities to learn about our newsroom and news-gathering process.

WHYY News New Jersey reporter P. Kenneth Burns and suburban managing editor Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora will be hearing from the community about issues they care about and stories they want to hear.