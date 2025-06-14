WHYY News will host pop-up newsroom in Willingboro, New Jersey
Burlington County residents can meet WHYY News’ New Jersey team, discuss story ideas and ask questions.
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
WHYY News will be hosting a “pop-up” newsroom at the Willingboro Public Library from noon until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18. The library is located at 220 Willingboro Parkway inside of the Willingboro Town Center Complex.
These off-site events are part of a continuing effort by our newsroom to deepen relationships with the communities we cover.
The pop-up newsrooms will be an opportunity for residents in Willingboro and surrounding communities to learn about our newsroom and news-gathering process.
WHYY News New Jersey reporter P. Kenneth Burns and suburban managing editor Madhusmita “Madhu” Bora will be hearing from the community about issues they care about and stories they want to hear.
Burns joined the WHYY News team in 2018. The award-winning reporter was previously at WYPR in Baltimore, where he covered city government and urban issues. He has been a contributor to NPR, PRX’s “The World” and CBS News Radio.
Bora, in addition to being managing editor of suburban coverage, is a teacher, writer, filmmaker and award-winning dancer. She has previously worked for The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Indianapolis Star, The Tampa Bay Times and Press of Atlantic City. Her work has appeared in numerous publications, including Quartz, WURD Radio, All India Radio and SAGE Business Researcher.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.