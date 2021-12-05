The Union were unable to practice on Thursday because of the league’s protocol, but resumed training on Friday.

“Our players have worked tirelessly to get to this point. I know that they’ll be brave, even in the adversity that we’re facing right now,” Union coach Jim Curtin said. “We’ve stepped up in big moments all year long, whether it be international absences, the challenges of CONCACAF, players losing loved ones, adversity both on and off the field. This group always finds a way to step up. And I expect this weekend to be more of the same. We look forward to the challenge. We’ve had a next-man-up mentality all season long.”