From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It’s been nearly two months since Crozer Health officially closed the last of its hospitals and health offices in Delaware County, and some former patients say they’re still struggling to get copies of their medical records.

County officials say that’s been especially true for seniors, who may need assistance in looking up records online or requesting documents over the phone.

“Some of them don’t have the emails, computers and say they try to call and can’t speak to anyone,” said Richard Womack, county council vice chair.

Now, the Delaware County Health Department is stepping in and launching a new summer events series aimed at helping older adults get digital and hard copies of their medical documents from the shuttered health care system.

“I just don’t want the records to get lost and then I’m not able to capture them,” said Dianne Roberts-Gibbs, who was a patient at Crozer Health for about 40 years.