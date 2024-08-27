Mosquito-borne illnesses discovered throughout Philadelphia region

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Mosquito-borne illnesses have been discovered in nearly every county in the Philadelphia region, and several people have tested positive for viruses.

There are six local cases of West Nile virus in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and one case of Eastern equestrian encephalitis in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

“If there was West Nile present in a mosquito, we know about it in Bucks County,” said Ray Buckley, the mosquito control coordinator for the Bucks County Department of Health.

West Nile has been discovered in mosquitoes in nearly every county in the region, thanks to an aggressive testing campaign.

Traps are set out to collect specimens which are sent to a state lab for testing.

“The amount of West Nile activity that we have seen has been relatively high this year compared to say the last six or seven years,” said Buckley.

On Monday afternoon, Camden County announced its first human case.