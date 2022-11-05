The club’s inaugural season was in 2010, and Brendan Skwirut has been attending matches ever since. The Union went into the final as an underdog, but the underdog spirit is what made Skwirut embrace the club from the start.

“We like being the underdog,” Skwirut said. “We want to go out there and show people what we’ve got and that’s what fuels us to go out there and play better.”

The Sons of Ben supporters group came out strong to support the club. One of the members, Richard Ransom, has been watching the team since their first season, and he can’t believe how the Union has emerged as one of the best clubs in the MLS.

“Started from the bottom, now we’re here,” Ransom said. It’s apropos, it makes sense now, and here we are at this moment.”

Philadelphia finished at the top of the Eastern Conference this year, led by 2022 MLS Coach of the Year Jim Curtin. The team’s success was propelled by a supporting cast of four players who made the MLS Best XI list, including Defender of the Year Jakob Glesnes and Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake.