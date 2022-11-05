The Philadelphia Union plays Saturday in their first ever MLS Cup Final, which will determine the top soccer club in the United States.
Saturday’s fixture takes place at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, where the Union will battle Los Angles Football Club (LAFC).
While the match was taking place in LA, thousands of Union supporters gathered at Subaru Park in Chester for a watch party.
The club’s inaugural season was in 2010, and Brendan Skwirut has been attending matches ever since. The Union went into the final as an underdog, but the underdog spirit is what made Skwirut embrace the club from the start.
“We like being the underdog,” Skwirut said. “We want to go out there and show people what we’ve got and that’s what fuels us to go out there and play better.”
The Sons of Ben supporters group came out strong to support the club. One of the members, Richard Ransom, has been watching the team since their first season, and he can’t believe how the Union has emerged as one of the best clubs in the MLS.
“Started from the bottom, now we’re here,” Ransom said. It’s apropos, it makes sense now, and here we are at this moment.”
Philadelphia finished at the top of the Eastern Conference this year, led by 2022 MLS Coach of the Year Jim Curtin. The team’s success was propelled by a supporting cast of four players who made the MLS Best XI list, including Defender of the Year Jakob Glesnes and Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake.
Saturday’s match could be the last time midfielder Paxten Aaronson appears in a Union kit. Reports suggest that Aaronson will sign with German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial transfer fee of $4 million.
He’ll be following in the footsteps of his brother, Brenden Aaronson, who transferred from the Union to FC Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. Brendan has since signed with Premier League club Leeds United, who are currently 13th in EPL standings.
On the other side of the pitch, LAFC finished the regular season at the top of Western Conference standings and won the Supporters Shield — given to the team with the best record across the entire league. Los Angeles is led by captain Carlos Vela, a forward also on the MLS Best XI list. He’s joined by five-time UEFA Champions League winner Gareth Bale, and three-time Serie A Defender of the Year Giorgio Chiellini.
This is the first MLS Cup final since 2003 that features the top teams from both conferences.
