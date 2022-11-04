This week, a Philly sports team that has blazed an astounding record this season will try to etch its name in the city’s sports history.

No, it’s not the Eagles or the Phillies specifically, though both those teams are at various stages of giving Philadelphians good reason to celebrate.

It’s the Philadelphia Union, a team that has already defeated New York City FC to secure Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference trophy, and now face Los Angeles City FC for what will be either club’s first-ever MLS Cup title.