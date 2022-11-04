The Philadelphia Union face LAFC in the MLS Cup final Saturday. Here’s where you can watch it in Philly
This week, a Philly sports team that has blazed an astounding record this season will try to etch its name in the city’s sports history.
No, it’s not the Eagles or the Phillies specifically, though both those teams are at various stages of giving Philadelphians good reason to celebrate.
It’s the Philadelphia Union, a team that has already defeated New York City FC to secure Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference trophy, and now face Los Angeles City FC for what will be either club’s first-ever MLS Cup title.
The game will be in LA’s Banc of California Stadium, kicking off at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX, Univision, and TUDN.
For those who want to take in the match among fellow Union supporters, the team is opening up Subaru Park in Chester — where they went undefeated all season — for a watch party. Gates open at 3 p.m. and free parking will be available at lots B and G around the stadium.
The Union are also holding watch parties at P.J. Whelan’s in Downingtown, Chickie and Pete’s in Malvern, and at Xfinity Live!. Fans can register for tickets or RSVP to any of the four locations at the team’s website.
The Sons of Ben, one of the team’s independent supporters groups, has also Tweeted out a list of confirmed watch party venues around the Philadelphia area:
Here is our list of places we know that will be hosting a MLS Cup Viewing Party!— Sons of Ben (@SonsofBen) November 2, 2022
The @PhilaUnion are going to Beat LAFC on their own turf! The cup is OURS! #Doop #PhillyVsEveryone pic.twitter.com/zSd3LuEoGL
Youth soccer program Kensington Soccer Group has announced that it will also be hosting a watch party at Kensington Pub.
Editor’s note: WHYY’s Nick Kariuki volunteers as a coach for Kensington SC.
