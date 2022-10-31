Philadelphia heads to MLS Cup final with 3-1 win over NYCFC

Julian Carranza and Daniel Gazdag scored two minutes apart in the second half and the Philadelphia Union advanced to their first MLS Cup final with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night.

The Union will head to Los Angeles and face Supporters Shield winner LAFC in the league title match on Saturday.

Top-seeded LAFC advanced to its first MLS Cup championship game with a 3-0 victory over Austin FC in the Western Conference final earlier Sunday. It is the first time since Toronto in 2017 that the Supporters Shield winner has reached the championship game.

Cory Burke also scored in the conference final for the Union, who were unbeaten in 19 matches at home this season.