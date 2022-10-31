Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13

Pittsburgh (2-6) offered no resistance this time once Hurts and Brown turned the Linc into their own pitch-and-catch playground.

“I know I can’t let him down,” Brown said. “We’re just having fun and playing for one another. I’m pretty sure he knows that I’ve got his back and I know he’s got mine, too. I think that’s exactly what this is.”

Rookie Kenny Pickett showed more short-term growing pains for the Steelers and was 25 of 38 for 191 yards and an interception. Wide receiver Chase Claypool threw a 1-yard pass to fullback Derek Watt on a trick play in the first quarter for Pittsburgh’s only touchdown.

“We need more explosive plays,” Pickett said.

The World Series banner went up across the street outside Citizens Bank Park — the Phillies and Houston Astros are 1-1 headed into Game 3 Monday in Philly — and it’s suddenly the point in the NFL season where it’s time to stamp the Eagles as Super Bowl favorites.

These are intoxicating times for Philly sports fans and Brown became the latest star to deliver them a few more memorable October moments.

Make it three in the first half.

Brown might still be scoring and taunting in Tennessee had the Titans not felt in the spring his asking price for an extension was too high. Once Titans decided they didn’t want to pay Brown, he was traded during the draft. The Eagles gave him a $100 million, four-year contract with $57 million guaranteed upon completing the trade.

No buyer’s remorse yet.

Brown became the first receiver since Tennessee’s Drew Bennett in 2004 with three receiving touchdowns of 25-plus yards in the first half. Hurts hit Brown from 39 yards, 27 and 29 yards for a 21-10 halftime lead.

Brown made an over-the-shoulder grab in the end zone for the third score as Pittsburgh defenders Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ahkello Witherspoon collided with each other. Brown then might have made Owens proud with the type of celebration once seen out of the retired receiver.

Their first TD might have been the most impressive. Brown went up to catch the 39-yard heave and won a battle for the ball with Fitzpatrick, who pounded the turf in frustration.

Hurts caught Brown in stride for the second touchdown as the speedy receiver outran cornerback Arthur Maulet.