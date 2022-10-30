‘He’s ruthless’: 5-year-old Phillies fan becomes viral sensation for taunting Astros fan

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Game 1 of the World Series had some spectacular moments. One of those moments involved a 5-year-old who is now an internet sensation.

If you watched the game Friday night you saw Carson Wallace, a young Phillies fan, taunting an Astros fan. The clip has since gone viral.

However, Carson says he didn’t start it.

“He was basically yelling in my face and doing a lot of rude stuff. I was sad, so I gave it back to him. I screamed in his face like he did to me,” Carson said.