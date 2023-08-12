That long-shot matchup Philadelphia Union fans penciled into their calendars has panned out.

Philly will face global superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup semifinal at 7 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 15 at Subaru Park in Chester.

Messi, a FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina and arguably the greatest male player the sport has ever seen, joined Miami in July. Since then, his presence has turned around Miami’s fortunes, and helped massively boost interest in the team and Major League Soccer, even though he has yet to play an MLS game.

Ticket sales for the match will launch at 2 p.m. today. The link will go live through the Union’s social media channels. Tickets for the 18,500 capacity stadium are expected to sell out quickly.

Apple TV is streaming the game. Subscribers require the additional $14.99-a-month MLS Season Pass.

The Union won its quarterfinal match on Friday night against Mexican club Querétaro 2-1, with Paoli-native Chris Donovan’s goal in the 11th minute of second half stoppage time preventing a penalty shootout.