The Philadelphia Union faces Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami at Subaru Park on Aug. 15
Messi, arguably the greatest male soccer player of all time, has turned around Miami’s form and is helping drive interest in U.S. domestic soccer to a whole new level.
That long-shot matchup Philadelphia Union fans penciled into their calendars has panned out.
Philly will face global superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup semifinal at 7 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 15 at Subaru Park in Chester.
Messi, a FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina and arguably the greatest male player the sport has ever seen, joined Miami in July. Since then, his presence has turned around Miami’s fortunes, and helped massively boost interest in the team and Major League Soccer, even though he has yet to play an MLS game.
Ticket sales for the match will launch at 2 p.m. today. The link will go live through the Union’s social media channels. Tickets for the 18,500 capacity stadium are expected to sell out quickly.
Apple TV is streaming the game. Subscribers require the additional $14.99-a-month MLS Season Pass.
The Union won its quarterfinal match on Friday night against Mexican club Querétaro 2-1, with Paoli-native Chris Donovan’s goal in the 11th minute of second half stoppage time preventing a penalty shootout.
CHRIS DONOVAN SCORES IN STOPPAGE TIME & SENDS US TO THE SEMIFINAL!!! #DOOP | #PHIvQRO 2-1 | #LeaguesCup2023 pic.twitter.com/uWvmcnB9sV
— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) August 12, 2023
Miami’s quarterfinal was much more straightforward; Inter defeated Charlotte FC 4-0, with Messi scoring his eighth goal in five games for his new club.
Messi does it again 🔥🔥
5 games straight✅
8 goals✅
Campana to Messi for our fourth 👏#MIAvCLT | 4-0 pic.twitter.com/l7amAxwzrB
— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 12, 2023
The newly-revamped Leagues Cup is taking place in the middle of the regular season. It pitted 47 top clubs from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico’s Liga MX in a World Cup style format of group stages then knockout rounds. The prizes include a $40 million pool and places in the Concacaf Champion Cup for the top three.
The semifinal between the two sides would have always been in Chester, since the Union hold a better MLS record than Miami. Miami is currently at the bottom of both the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield standings. Given Inter’s poor form at the time and the fact the Union had already hosted the Herons on June 24, it was a fair assumption that Messi’s first game at Subaru Park would come in 2025.
Since his arrival though, the fortunes of the David Beckham-owned team have reversed, on and off the field. Inter have remained unbeaten since the Argentine began playing, extending its Leagues Cup run. The side’s Instagram following has now eclipsed even the most popular MLB and NFL franchises. Tickets for Miami’s first road game sold out within minutes, and the prices have skyrocketed. Even Apple TV subscriptions have seen a big boost, with Inter co-owner Jorge Mas revealing that subscriptions have doubled since Messi’s arrival.
