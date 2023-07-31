‘It’s like being in a Welsh bar in the middle of Philadelphia’

For those in the know, the place to truly kick off Wrexham’s Philly visit was Mac’s Tavern in Old City Thursday evening. The bar, co-owned by McElhenney, has become the one reliable spot in the city to watch the team live amongst other supporters.

On Thursday, the tavern was filled with patrons wearing all variations of Wrexham shirts, Welsh flags hung up on the walls, and the tunes of the Declan Swans, a Wrexham band whose music was highlighted throughout the first season of FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham” documentary series.

Don McCloskey, a musician and friend of McElhenney’s since their time at St. Joe’s Prep, provided the band with gear to perform.

“It’s like being in a Welsh bar in the middle of Philadelphia,” he said, describing the vibe in Mac’s that night. “It’s like visiting Wales and finding an Eagles bar, and it actually being an authentic Eagles bar.”

McCloskey said he wasn’t a big soccer fan before that night, but when he told one of the team’s supporters he was an Eagles fan, they gave him a Midnight Green Wrexham jersey, which sealed his newfound allegiance.

Before Philly, Wrexham started itstour in Chapel Hill, N.C., where the team lost to Premier League powerhouse Chelsea. The Red Dragons then traveled to Carson, Los Angeles, where they defeated the LA Galaxy’s reserve team, and most recently pulled off an upset win over a Manchester United team comprised of youngsters in San Diego.

Wrexham native and club historian Peter Jones recalled the before-times, when Wrexham’s summer tours were far closer to home.

“We used to go to the Isle of Man. Now that was a big thing for us, to go to the Isle of Man,” Jones said. “I never envisaged I’d ever see Wrexham Football Club in the United States of America. And what a brilliant time we’ve had.”

For him and others following the team around the U.S., Philly was the most important stop, because of what McElhenney had done for the club.

Well after the live music stopped and match tickets, provided by 2SP Brewing Company, were raffled off to customers, the attention of those near the entrance turned to a bus that had stopped outside the bar. Wrexham players and staff, having just visited the Rocky statue, stepped out and took a team photo in front of the Tavern, before the players got straight back onto the bus. Members of the team’s coaching and non-playing staff remained on the sidewalk, and then, led by team manager Phil Parkinson, entered Mac’s to order a round of beers with Wrexham fans.

“For Americans, your sports teams, they’re quite untouchable … you can’t get near them,” Andy Gilpin, a Wrexham fan and podcaster, said on why the team has resonated with American fans. “But you can relate to Wrexham because it’s a working-class town with a working-class team.”