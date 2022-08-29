Philadelphia welcomes the Welsh. They’ve been here for 300 years

Catrin Brace, the festival’s special event coordinator and a steward with the local Welsh Society of Philadelphia, said it is unusual for the Festival of Wales to be in an urban core like Center City.

“For instance, we were in Washington D.C. a few years ago but we were slightly outside the city in Alexandria,” she said. “This is a real downtown, a major city, Philadelphia.”

One of the reasons the Festival of Wales decided to come to Philadelphia is the Welsh people have been here for more than 300 years. They were among the first European residents of what is now Pennsylvania.

In 1682 William Penn allotted about 40,000 acres of land to a group of Welsh Quakers fleeing religious persecution in Britain. Their intention was to acquire a large tract of contiguous land in what is now mostly the Main Line, to form their own colony with their own governance.

“They were going to call this New Wales, and William Penn was in favor of that,” said Brace. “But Charles II, the king, was not. Actually, William Penn tried to bribe the king so that he could call it New Wales, but he wasn’t having it. He wanted the name Penn on the state. So it became Pennsylvania, not New Wales.”

Nevertheless, Welsh names persist to this day: Bryn Mawr, Bala Cynwyd, Merion, Gwynedd. Attendees of the Festival of Wales can take tours by coach to see that historic Welsh Tract.

Building on the Festival of Wales, which is expected to draw about 500 people into Philadelphia for a five-day stay, the local Welsh Society added additional programming, expanding the festival into Philadelphia Welsh Week. It will feature family-friendly events, a free marketplace of Welsh goods at the Doubletree Hotel, a daily tea with Welsh cakes, and a map of local historic sites with ties to prominent Welsh immigrants.

The Society also made sure that Welsh food is available. Brace said most Philadelphians have likely never had authentic food from Wales.

“You can find Welsh rarebit at many pubs here, but on the whole it’s not very common,” she said. “In fact, you can’t say that Welsh food is common throughout the USA.”