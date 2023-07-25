Philly children learn soccer basics from Chelsea players, coaches during Premier League Summer Series pit stop

Fresh from Saturday’s Summer Series win, the Premier League’s Chelsea F.C. hosts a soccer training clinic for Philadelphia’s Boys & Girls clubs.

Chelsea professional football player Raheem Sterling helps Philadelphia kids learn how to play soccer at the Chelsea Foundation’s Football Festival at Cristo Rey High School on July 24, 2023

Chelsea professional football player Raheem Sterling helps Philadelphia kids learn how to play soccer at the Chelsea Foundation’s Football Festival at Cristo Rey High School on July 24, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

After securing their first win of the Premier League’s Summer Series at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field Saturday, English football club Chelsea stuck around the City of Brotherly Love to introduce children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia to the beautiful game.

On Monday, children ages 9 through 13 were taught basic dribbling and shooting skills at Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School and were given the opportunity to hang out with some of the club’s professional players afterwards. The event was hosted by The Chelsea Foundation and Hilton.

The Chelsea Foundation partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia to throw a Football Festival. 100 local kids participated in a soccer clinic at Christo Rey High School on July 24
The Chelsea Foundation partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia to throw a Football Festival. 100 local kids participated in a soccer clinic at Christo Rey High School on July 24, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Andy Ottley, Chelsea’s U14 head coach, who traveled with the team all the way from London, said the main thing was ensuring the children are engaged and having fun when playing for the first time.

“It doesn’t matter what it is and what sport they play, they like being competitive,” Ottley said. “They like being challenged and coming up with new things, so that’s what we’re here to try and do, and we’re just using soccer to try and do that.”

Chelsea FC U14 Head Coach Andy Ottley gives instructions during a soccer clinic at Christo Rey High School on July 24, 2023
Chelsea FC U14 Head Coach Andy Ottley gives instructions during a soccer clinic at Christo Rey High School on July 24, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Chelsea and England national team forward Raheem Sterling said he wants to be a positive influence for the youth and was grateful for the opportunity. He said clinics like these can have a bigger impact on a kid outside of soccer.

“I think it’s a new experience for a lot of them, but seeing them enjoy it, that’s the most important thing,” Sterling said. “When an establishment like Chelsea goes out into different communities and gives time for the kids … to develop another skill set, the most important thing is not if they actually pick it up, it’s the learning process that will come with it.”

Professional Chelsea football player Raheem Sterling takes questions from reporters at the Chelsea Foundation’s Football Festival at Cristo Rey High School on July 24, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Chelsea defeated Brighton 4-3 on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field, and will play Newcastle United in Atlanta on July 26.

In 2026, Philadelphia will be one of 16 North American cities to host matches for the FIFA World Cup.

  • The Chelsea Foundation partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia to throw a Football Festival. 100 local kids participated in a soccer clinic at Christo Rey High School on July 24, 2023
  • Professional Chelsea football player Levi Colwell give soccer tips to Philadelphia kids at the Chelsea Foundation’s Football Festival at Cristo Rey High School on July 24, 2023
  • The Chelsea Foundation partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia to throw a Football Festival. 100 local kids participated in a soccer clinic at Christo Rey High School on July 24, 2023
  • Philadelphia kids ages 9-13 were given Chelsea football flags at their Football Festival on July 24, 2023
    Philadelphia kids ages 9-13 were given Chelsea football flags at their Football Festival on July 24, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling (left) and defender Levi Colwell hung out with the kids Monday at Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School.
    Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling (left) and defender Levi Colwell hung out with the kids Monday at Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Chelsea defender Levi Colwell watches the kids practice their goal celebrations during drills
    Chelsea defender Levi Colwell watches the kids practice their goal celebrations during drills. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • The Chelsea Foundation partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia to throw a Football Festival. 100 local kids participated in a soccer clinic at Christo Rey High School on July 24, 2023
  • Chelsea professional football player Raheem Sterling helps Philadelphia kids learn how to play soccer at the Chelsea Foundation’s Football Festival at Cristo Rey High School on July 24, 2023
  • Professional Chelsea football player Levi Colwell give soccer tips to Philadelphia kids at the Chelsea Foundation’s Football Festival at Cristo Rey High School on July 24, 2023
  • The Chelsea Foundation partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia to throw a Football Festival. 100 local kids participated in a soccer clinic at Christo Rey High School on July 24, 2023
  • Kids picked up goal celebrations while training with Chelsea FC staff at Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School on July 24, 2023
    Kids picked up goal celebrations while training with Chelsea FC staff at Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School on July 24, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

