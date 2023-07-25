After securing their first win of the Premier League’s Summer Series at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field Saturday, English football club Chelsea stuck around the City of Brotherly Love to introduce children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia to the beautiful game.

On Monday, children ages 9 through 13 were taught basic dribbling and shooting skills at Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School and were given the opportunity to hang out with some of the club’s professional players afterwards. The event was hosted by The Chelsea Foundation and Hilton.

Andy Ottley, Chelsea’s U14 head coach, who traveled with the team all the way from London, said the main thing was ensuring the children are engaged and having fun when playing for the first time.

“It doesn’t matter what it is and what sport they play, they like being competitive,” Ottley said. “They like being challenged and coming up with new things, so that’s what we’re here to try and do, and we’re just using soccer to try and do that.”