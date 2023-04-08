Fans flock to Phillies home opener to launch a new season of hope

“The glass is half full. Not half empty.”

Steve Wilson, 70, of Feasterville is a Philly native who has been a Phillies fan for as long as he can remember. Like a lot of the 45,000 fans that packed Citizens Bank Park on Friday afternoon for the Phillies home opener, he is not worried about his team’s lackluster 1-5 season so far.

“I’m hoping for a good season,” he said. “We have a couple of good guys coming, there’s Turner. Hopefully Harper comes back sooner than later. It’s a long season. We got plenty of time.”

Many fans join Wilson’s optimism about the prospects of new shortstop Trea Turner, who signed a $300 million long-term deal in December, and the chance for a quick return for injured slugger Bryce Harper.

The stadium parking lots in South Philly were alive with red and powder blue jerseys for hours before the start of the 3 p.m. game, as tailgaters grilled and threw cornhole to swing back into the spirit of baseball.