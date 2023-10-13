A home run from Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos tied Thursday night’s game up 1-1 in the fourth inning before a single run homer by Trea Turner put the Phillies on top during the bottom of the fifth. Another home run from Castellanos pushed the Phillies even further ahead in the sixth inning.

The Phillies will now play the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday night at home at Citizens Bank Park in the first game of the NLCS.

The NLCS schedule will be:

Monday 10/16: Game 1 — Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Tuesday 10/17: Game 2 — Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Thursday 10/19: Game 3 — Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Friday 10/20: Game 4 — Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Saturday 10/21: Game 5 — Diamondbacks vs. Phillies (if needed)

Monday 10/23: Game 6 — Phillies vs. Diamondbacks (if needed)

Tuesday 10/24: Game 7 — Phillies vs. Diamondbacks (if needed)

