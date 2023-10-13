It’s déjà vu in Philadelphia as the Phillies defeat the Atlanta Braves and advance to the National League Championship Series for the second straight year.
The Phils beat the Braves Thursday night 3-1 in Game 4 of the NL Division Series.
A home run from Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos tied Thursday night’s game up 1-1 in the fourth inning before a single run homer by Trea Turner put the Phillies on top during the bottom of the fifth. Another home run from Castellanos pushed the Phillies even further ahead in the sixth inning.
The Phillies will now play the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday night at home at Citizens Bank Park in the first game of the NLCS.
The NLCS schedule will be:
- Monday 10/16: Game 1 — Phillies vs. Diamondbacks
- Tuesday 10/17: Game 2 — Phillies vs. Diamondbacks
- Thursday 10/19: Game 3 — Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
- Friday 10/20: Game 4 — Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
- Saturday 10/21: Game 5 — Diamondbacks vs. Phillies (if needed)
- Monday 10/23: Game 6 — Phillies vs. Diamondbacks (if needed)
- Tuesday 10/24: Game 7 — Phillies vs. Diamondbacks (if needed)
Editor’s note: The Associated Press and 6abc contributed to this report.
