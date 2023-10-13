Photo essay: Fans celebrate 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves as Phillies advance to NLCS for the second year in a row

The Phillies will take the weekend to recover before playing the Diamondbacks in the first game of the National League Championship Series Monday.

Fans celebrate as the Phillies clinch their spot in the NLCS, putting them one step closer to the World Series on October 12 2023 (Emily Cohen for WHYY)

It’s déjà vu in Philadelphia as the Phillies defeat the Atlanta Braves and advance to the National League Championship Series for the second straight year.

The Phils beat the Braves Thursday night 3-1 in Game 4 of the NL Division Series.

A home run from Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos tied Thursday night’s game up 1-1 in the fourth inning before a single run homer by Trea Turner put the Phillies on top during the bottom of the fifth. Another home run from Castellanos pushed the Phillies even further ahead in the sixth inning.

The Phillies will now play the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday night at home at Citizens Bank Park in the first game of the NLCS.

The NLCS schedule will be:

  • Monday 10/16: Game 1 — Phillies vs. Diamondbacks
  • Tuesday 10/17: Game 2 — Phillies vs. Diamondbacks
  • Thursday 10/19: Game 3 — Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
  • Friday 10/20: Game 4 — Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
  • Saturday 10/21: Game 5 — Diamondbacks vs. Phillies (if needed)
  • Monday 10/23: Game 6 — Phillies vs. Diamondbacks (if needed)
  • Tuesday 10/24: Game 7 — Phillies vs. Diamondbacks (if needed)

Editor’s note: The Associated Press and 6abc contributed to this report. 

Jackie Blue (Right), Mikal Muhammad, and Rashad Muhammad enjoy the Citzens Bank Park fan tailgate before heading into Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Jackie Blue (Right), Mikal Muhammad, and Rashad Muhammad enjoy the Citzens Bank Park fan tailgate before heading into Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Frank DelPiano has a catch with his son, Joey, 12, while they tailgate the Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023.
Frank DelPiano has a catch with his son, Joey, 12, while they tailgate the Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Shaun Keating, of Hatfield, began his tailgating at 3pm for the 8pm Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
Shaun Keating, of Hatfield, began his tailgating at 3pm for the 8pm Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)

  • Fans of all ages enjoy the Citzens Bank Park fan tailgate before heading into Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
    Fans of all ages enjoy the Citzens Bank Park fan tailgate before heading into Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
  • The DeLuca and Gobel families tailgate together for Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
    The DeLuca and Gobel families tailgate together for Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
  • Familes tailgate together in the parking lots surround Citzens Bank Park for Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY
    Familes tailgate together in the parking lots surround Citzens Bank Park for Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY
  • Scott Grau, Paul Menta, Mary Menta, and Michelle Nives (Left to Right) came from West Chester to taligate for Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
    Scott Grau, Paul Menta, Mary Menta, and Michelle Nives (Left to Right) came from West Chester to taligate for Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
  • Fans of all ages enjoy the Citzens Bank Park fan tailgate before heading into Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
    Fans of all ages enjoy the Citzens Bank Park fan tailgate before heading into Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
  • Marked by a large
    Marked by a large "Phillies" flag, friends from Bucks County meet up at a friends car before going into Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
  • Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard, in from dc for Fleet Week, wait in line at Xfinity Live to watch Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
    Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard, in from dc for Fleet Week, wait in line at Xfinity Live to watch Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
  • Brooke Ginley (left center) and Ava Young tailgate with their friends from Widner University for Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY
    Brooke Ginley (left center) and Ava Young tailgate with their friends from Widner University for Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY
  • Fans decked in their best Phillies gear swarmed the sports complex to tailgate together for Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
    Fans decked in their best Phillies gear swarmed the sports complex to tailgate together for Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
  • Friends from Bluebell before heading into Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
    Friends from Bluebell before heading into Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
  • Fans wait in line to get into Xfinity Live to watch Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)
    Fans wait in line to get into Xfinity Live to watch Game 4 of the Phillies playoff series game on October 12 2023. (Emily Cohen for WHYY)

