Schwarber homers, Kepler and Castellanos go back to back to lead Phillies past Rockies 6-1

Edmundo Sosa ripped a two-out, go-ahead two-RBI double in the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber followed with a mammoth homer to center field to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

The 2024 NL East champions had a little help in their home opener from their Super Bowl champion friends across the street.

Philadelphia Eagles Brandon Graham and Saquon Barkley surprised the roaring crowd with a pair of first pitches. With two runners on base in the seventh and two out, the Phillies put Graham on the big screen and he raised his arms exhorting the crowd to get loud.

Sosa delivered for the just-retired Graham. He lashed his second double of the game, this one to right-center off Rockies reliever Victor Vodnik to score Bryson Stott and Trea Turner for a 2-1 lead.

Schwarber then connected for his third homer of the season, a 434-foot blast that made it 4-1.

Max Kepler and Nick Castellanos hit back-to-back homers in the eighth.

José Alvarado and Jordan Romano each worked a scoreless inning of relief to preserve the win.