Citizens Bank Park welcomed fans back to the ballpark Monday for the Philadelphia Phillies home opener.

After kicking off the season in Washington, the Phillies are looking to build upon last year’s National League East Division title and have the fourth-best betting odds to win the World Series, according to FanDuel.

Longtime fan Trenton Hewitt believes the Phils will make a solid playoff run.

“We’re going to crush it to the top. They watched what the Eagles did. They know what the formula is. The formula lives in Philadelphia,” Hewitt said. “Iron always sharpens iron.”