After kicking off the 2025 season in Washington over the weekend, the Phillies are back at the Bank looking to build off last year's NL East title.

Phanatics across all ages made their way to Citizens Bank Park on Monday for the Phillies home opener. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Citizens Bank Park welcomed fans back to the ballpark Monday for the Philadelphia Phillies home opener.

After kicking off the season in Washington, the Phillies are looking to build upon last year’s National League East Division title and have the fourth-best betting odds to win the World Series, according to FanDuel.

Longtime fan Trenton Hewitt believes the Phils will make a solid playoff run.

“We’re going to crush it to the top. They watched what the Eagles did. They know what the formula is. The formula lives in Philadelphia,” Hewitt said. “Iron always sharpens iron.”

Fans make their way into the stadium, walking past a statue of Mike Schmidt
Citizens Bank Park welcomed Phillies fans back to the ballpark Monday for the season's home opener. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
2 men wearing Phillies overalls and hats pose in front of the stadium
Trenton Hewitt (left) and Nick Ventrola (right) kept up their annual tradition of attending the Phillies home opener at Citizens Bank Park on Monday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

For many fans, Monday wasn’t their first Opening Day, including Chester County native Mark Moore, who has been a Phillies fan since 1964.

“I’m still in therapy about that,” he joked. “But I have a long-standing family tradition of my son and I going to the ball game. This is probably about my 40th opening day.”

Fans entering the stadium, one wearing a Colorado Rockies shirt
Colorado Rockies fans kept things peaceful with Fightin' Phils admirers at Citizens Bank Park on Monday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Monday’s game made it about a dozen Opening Days for Nick Ventrola, who said he’s seen the highs and lows the team has experienced over the years. But the Phillies fan base tends to stick with the team through it all.

“We’re a blue-collar city. We get into it and we are just as passionate as the players on the field,” Ventrola said. “We feed off of that.”

  • A plaque of the liberty bell outside the stadium
    Citizens Bank Park welcomed Phillies fans back to the ballpark Monday for the season's home opener. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Phillies fans in the parking lot feeding their dog
    Citizens Bank Park welcomed Phillies fans back to the ballpark Monday for the season's home opener. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A close-up of the face on the statue of Mike Schmidt
    Phillies legend Mike Schmidt's presence is still felt on Broad Street all these years later after he spent his entire 18-year MLB career in Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A large poster of Phillies legend Mike Schmidt
    Phillies legend Mike Schmidt's presence is still felt on Broad Street all these years later after he spent his entire 18-year MLB career in Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • The Phillies sign at the stadium seen through barren tree branches
    Citizens Bank Park welcomed Phillies fans back to the ballpark Monday for the season's home opener. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Two police officers on horses direct traffic at the stadium
    Citizens Bank Park welcomed Phillies fans back to the ballpark Monday for the season's home opener. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A man selling Phillies memorabilia outside the stadium
    Citizens Bank Park welcomed Phillies fans back to the ballpark Monday for the season's home opener. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Fans entering the stadium
    Citizens Bank Park welcomed Phillies fans back to the ballpark Monday for the season's home opener. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • The parking lot at the stadium
    Citizens Bank Park welcomed Phillies fans back to the ballpark Monday for the season's home opener. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A man holding a small child on his shoulders who is wearing a Phanatic costume
    Phanatics across all ages made their way to Citizens Bank Park on Monday for the Phillies home opener. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

For other fans, that passion comes with a price, including Darell Gause who bought a Phillies jersey for the special occasion.

“I spent a lot of money on this jersey and I would like to keep wearing it, so let’s go to the World Series,” Gause said.

Citizens Bank Park was named the best MLB stadium in the 2025 USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards, in addition to having the second-best stadium food on the list.

At least 21,000 season tickets were already sold by December 2024, according to Major League Baseball. The Phillies had 60 home games with over 40,000 fans in attendance during the 2024 season, including 47 sellouts.

Fans walking into the stadium, one wearing a Phillie Phanatic hat
Phanatics across all ages made their way to Citizens Bank Park on Monday for the Phillies home opener. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Fans pose for a photo with the Phillie Phanatic
Phanatics across all ages made their way to Citizens Bank Park on Monday for the Phillies home opener. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A group of women walking into the stadium wearing matching green Phillie Phanatic sweatshirts
Phanatics across all ages made their way to Citizens Bank Park on Monday for the Phillies home opener. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

