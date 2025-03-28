Alec Bohm and JT Realmuto lift the Phillies to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals

Starting pitcher Zack Wheeler went six innings for the Phillies, giving up two hits and one run.

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber (12) is out

Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber (12) is out attempting to steal second base against Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, left, in the second inning of an opening-day baseball game, Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Alec Bohm hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the 10th inning Thursday, and J.T. Realmuto added a two-run triple, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals for a successful start to their NL East title defense.

Zack Wheeler went six innings for the Phillies, giving up two hits and one run — on Keibert Ruiz’s homer in the fifth that put the Nationals ahead 1-0. Washington’s MacKenzie Gore recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts and allowed one hit in six shutout innings.

In the seventh, Phillies sluggers Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber — both ex-Nationals — hit first-pitch homers off relievers to put Philadelphia up 2-1. The lead grew to 3-1 in the eighth before Washington tied it in the bottom half off Jordan Romano.

Jose Alvarado (1-0) pitched the ninth for the win. Matt Strahm threw the 10th.

Colin Poche (0-1) gave up Bohm’s go-ahead double in the 10th. Eduardo Salazar allowed Realmuto’s insurance hit.

Key moment

Harper heard boos at his former home ballpark — he was NL Rookie of the Year in 2012 and NL MVP in 2015 with Washington — during pregame introductions and whenever he stepped to the plate. After striking out in the first and fourth, he tied the game in the seventh by driving a 96 mph four-seam fastball from Lucas Sims 415 feet to straightaway center. Two batters later, Schwarber — dropped to fourth in the lineup, with Trea Turner moving up to the leadoff spot — connected off Jose A. Ferrer.

Key stat

Gore’s 13 Ks were the most on opening day for a Nationals pitcher, one more than Max Scherzer had in 2019.

Up next

On Saturday, RHP Jake Irvin (10-14, 4.41 ERA in 2024) starts for Washington, while LHP Jesús Luzardo (3-6, 5.00 with Miami) makes his Phillies debut.

