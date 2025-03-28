Alec Bohm and JT Realmuto lift the Phillies to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals

Alec Bohm hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the 10th inning Thursday, and J.T. Realmuto added a two-run triple, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals for a successful start to their NL East title defense.

Zack Wheeler went six innings for the Phillies, giving up two hits and one run — on Keibert Ruiz’s homer in the fifth that put the Nationals ahead 1-0. Washington’s MacKenzie Gore recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts and allowed one hit in six shutout innings.

In the seventh, Phillies sluggers Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber — both ex-Nationals — hit first-pitch homers off relievers to put Philadelphia up 2-1. The lead grew to 3-1 in the eighth before Washington tied it in the bottom half off Jordan Romano.

Jose Alvarado (1-0) pitched the ninth for the win. Matt Strahm threw the 10th.

Colin Poche (0-1) gave up Bohm’s go-ahead double in the 10th. Eduardo Salazar allowed Realmuto’s insurance hit.