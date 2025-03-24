From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Phillies kick off their season this Thursday and look to build upon last year’s National League East Division title and add some more flags to the outfield at Citizens Bank Park.

Not too long ago, the Phillies won the NL pennant after a decade without making a playoff appearance. These days, Philadelphia is fully behind the Fightin’ Phils as they aim for a fourth straight playoff appearance.

Currently, the team has the fourth-best betting odds to win the World Series, according to FanDuel. John Stolnis, host of WHYY’s podcast Hittin’ Season, said this might be the year to go all-in with the Phillies.

“I really, truly feel the Phillies are winning the World Series this year,” Stolnis said. “I think they’re competitive with the Braves and the Mets. Those three teams are pretty equal in my eyes… this is the year that the Phillies put it all together.”

Who to watch for, who’s under the most pressure

Philadelphia had eight players named to last year’s MLB All-Star Game, including two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper who chipped in 30 home runs for the Phillies last year.

“I think Harper’s going to have the best season,” Stolnis said. “I think he’s going to have an MVP-type season…This might even be the year he hits 40 or more home runs.”

The pressure is on for All-Star Alec Bohm after trade rumors circled the third baseman during the offseason following struggles in the 2024 National League Division Series. Stolnis said it’s not “terribly fair” considering his performance during the regular season.

“I think he’s probably under the most pressure just because of all of the narratives surrounding how his season went last year, but to be perfectly honest with you, every single player in the everyday lineup is under an immense amount of scrutiny,” Stolnis said.