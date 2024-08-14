    Philadelphia Revealed

    It Was Our Dump

    Air Date: August 14, 2024
    Listen 24:18

    A turnstile from Philly’s storied Veteran’s Stadium in the Atwater Kent collection reminded Nick Kupsey of how his father’s first job out of college was working at The Vet. Nick has a deep understanding of what it means to be a sports fan in the City of Brother Love: the pain and glory, the joy and suffering, and the way all of our teams weave themselves into the fabric of the city. And for Nick, all of these feelings are an intimate part of his family story and what it means to be a Philadelphian.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Philadelphia Revealed

    Philadelphia Revealed logo art

    Philadelphia Revealed

    In each episode you'll learn about an object in the Atwater Kent Collection at Drexel University and hear a story inspired by it from a First Person Arts storyteller.

    Subscribe for free

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate