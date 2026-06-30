Freight train derails in Bensalem, Pennsylvania: ‘No threat to public safety’

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A CSX freight train derailed Tuesday afternoon in Bensalem Township near East Bristol Road and Grave Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Bucks County authorities are urging residents to stay away from the area but say there is “no threat to public safety at this time.” Shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted as of 4:30 p.m., said William McVey, director of public safety for Bensalem Township, at a press conference Tuesday.

At approximately 1:59 p.m., a 72-car freight train traveling eastbound went off the tracks in Bucks County. Sixteen cars derailed, according to McVey.

Hazmat crews and other first responders arrived to assess the contents of the derailed cars and to remain onsite for cleanup.

McVey said there were hazardous materials onboard the train but said hazmat crews determined that “nothing leaked.”

“There was an alcohol substance in one and I believe an acid in another, but I don’t have the specific materials,” McVey said.

McVey said the CSX hazmat team will be responsible for cleaning up the site and investigating the cause of the derailment.