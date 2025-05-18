Phillies closer José Alvarado suspended for 80 games for positive drug test
Phillies pitcher José Alvarado will miss the rest of the regular season and will be ineligible for the playoffs.
Philadelphia Phillies closer José Alvarado was suspended for 80 games on Sunday following a positive test for external testosterone under Major League Baseball’s drug-testing program.
Alvarado became the second player suspended this year under the big league testing program after Atlanta outfielder Jurickson Profar.
