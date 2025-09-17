Phillies get an early start on ‘Red October’ after clinching the NL East. Here’s how to watch the playoffs
The Phillies will be looking to add more flags to the Citizens Bank Park outfield this fall as they aim to win another NL Pennant and the World Series.
The Philadelphia Phillies have officially clinched their second straight National League East Division title, meaning playoff baseball is right around the corner.
After defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, the Phillies locked up a spot in the divisional round in the playoffs with more than a 12-game lead over the New York Mets, who defeated Philadelphia in last year’s NL Division Series.
The Phillies will be looking to add more flags to the Citizens Bank Park outfield this fall, including an additional NL Pennant and, ultimately, a World Series victory.
How to watch this year’s ‘Red October’
While Phillies fans will miss the local regular season broadcast team of Tom McCarthy and John Kruk this offseason, all playoff games will be nationally televised on ESPN, TBS and FS1, with the World Series being broadcast on Fox.
The National League and American League Wild Card games are set to take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. The Phillies will advance straight to the National League Division Series, which starts Oct. 4. The National League Championship Series begins Oct. 13, and the World Series will start on Oct. 24.
How to get tickets
Fans who want to attend a game in person at Citizens Bank Park can register for the opportunity to buy tickets.
Phillies bring a stacked team to the playoffs for the fourth straight year
This year’s Fighting Phils are led by All-Star Game MVP Kyle Schwarber, the league leader in RBIs and second in the league in home runs.
Supporting the man responsible for Schwarbombs includes two-time MVP Bryce Harper, three-time All-Star and World Series winner Trea Turner, as well as multiple Phillies All-Stars from last year: Alec Bohm, Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez.
Notable absences from the playoff roster include ace pitcher Zack Wheeler, who is out for the rest of the season after being diagnosed with venous thoracic outlet syndrome. The bullpen was also dealt a blow earlier this year after reliever José Alvarado was suspended for the entire postseason after failing a drug test for receiving external testosterone.
The Phillies look to win their third World Series this fall, adding to their 1980 and 2008 titles.
In 2022, fans stormed Broad Street when the Phils won the NL Pennant after defeating the San Diego Padres. Philadelphia ultimately lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series in six games.
This article may be updated.
