The Philadelphia Phillies have officially clinched their second straight National League East Division title, meaning playoff baseball is right around the corner.

After defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, the Phillies locked up a spot in the divisional round in the playoffs with more than a 12-game lead over the New York Mets, who defeated Philadelphia in last year’s NL Division Series.

The Phillies will be looking to add more flags to the Citizens Bank Park outfield this fall, including an additional NL Pennant and, ultimately, a World Series victory.

How to watch this year’s ‘Red October’

While Phillies fans will miss the local regular season broadcast team of Tom McCarthy and John Kruk this offseason, all playoff games will be nationally televised on ESPN, TBS and FS1, with the World Series being broadcast on Fox.

The National League and American League Wild Card games are set to take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. The Phillies will advance straight to the National League Division Series, which starts Oct. 4. The National League Championship Series begins Oct. 13, and the World Series will start on Oct. 24.

How to get tickets

Fans who want to attend a game in person at Citizens Bank Park can register for the opportunity to buy tickets.