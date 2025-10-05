Teoscar Hernández tries to stuff any mistakes — like an earlier defensive lapse that led to a two-run triple — “in the trash” before the Dodgers right fielder faces any clutch playoff moment at the plate.

He felt euphoric once he put one in the seats.

Hernández rallied the Dodgers with a three-run homer in the seventh inning that bailed out Shohei Ohtani, both on the mound and at the plate, and led Los Angeles to a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of their NL Division Series on Saturday night.

“It was a great moment. It’s definitely a highlight for us and for the team,” Ohtani said through a translator.

Ohtani needed a pick-me-up after he struck out four straight times at the plate, the final time in the seventh with no outs and two runners on against Matt Strahm.

No worries, at least for the reigning World Series champions.

Following a Mookie Betts popout, Hernández silenced a roaring Phillies crowd with an opposite-field drive to right off Strahm for a 5-3 lead. The veteran slugger gestured in wild celebration during his trot around the bases.

His hat off, Ohtani rose from his dugout seat to join in the fun, and exhale once he was on track for the win.

Hernández went up with modest expectations with the game in the balance.

“Maybe a hit. Try to bring in one run to tie the game,” he said. “But he left it over the strike zone.”

A three-time MVP, Ohtani recovered from a three-run second in his first career playoff pitching start to shut down the Phillies the rest of the way and finish with nine strikeouts over six innings.

Alex Vesia retired pinch-hitter Edmundo Sosa with the bases loaded in the eighth to preserve the lead. Roki Sasaki worked the ninth for his first career save.

Ohtani and Sasaki are the first Japanese-born starter and reliever to earn a win and a save in the same postseason game.

Ohtani had admitted to nerves about playing in front of a crowd that voraciously tried to live up to its four hours of hell moniker — he was jeered as he stepped on the field during warmups — and he never found his footing at the plate.

Ohtani walked in the ninth.

Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez struck out Ohtani three times, including a called strike three in the fifth inning that sent a towel-waving crowd into delirium.

Sánchez was even fired up on that one, and punched his fist in the air as he left the mound.