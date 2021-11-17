Phanatic is back! Original Phils mascot can stay in Philly

Fire up the hot dog cannon — the Phillie Phanatic is back in Philadelphia.

Not that the mascot largely — large as in that green, furry, bulbous belly — ever really went anywhere. But a legal dispute between the Philadelphia Phillies and the mascot’s creator forced the team to give baseball’s most beloved native of the Galapagos Islands an extreme makeover.

But the Phillies and Harrison/Erickson, the New York company that created the Phanatic, reached a settlement his week that allowed the more familiar version to return in 2022 to Citizens Bank Park.

“We welcome the original Phillie Phanatic back with open arms,” Phillies executive vice president David Buck said Tuesday. “We are so proud of the 44-year history of the Phanatic and what the character means to the organization, to the City of Philadelphia and to Phillies fans everywhere. Our goal throughout this process was to come to an amicable solution that guaranteed the Phanatic could continue to entertain future generations of fans.”

In a statement, Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison said: “Ever since we created the Phanatic in 1978, Philadelphia has been his home.”

“We are thrilled to see the original Phanatic back where he should be, in Philadelphia, for the fans of the Phillies,” they said.