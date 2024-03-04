Phillies sign ace Zack Wheeler to $126 million, 3-year deal

Ace Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed Monday on a $126 million, three-year contract for 2025-27, the fourth-highest average salary in baseball history at $42 million.

The Phillies scheduled an 11 a.m. EST press conference at their spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida.

Wheeler gets $23.5 million this year in the final season of a $118 million, five-year contract, one of the best free agent contracts in Phillies history.

The new deal for the 33-year-old right-hander adds yearly salaries of $42 million. He gets a hotel suite on road trips and agrees to make a $100,000 charitable contribution each year.

Wheeler’s average trails only Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani ($70 million), Texas pitcher Max Scherzer ($43.33 million) and Houston pitcher Justin Verlander ($43.33 million), the latter two who signed their deals with the New York Mets.

