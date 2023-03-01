Abbott Elementary will give Mural Arts Philadelphia a moment in the spotlight

The real Mural Arts organization was not involved with the writing or shooting of this episode of Abbott, which is produced in Los Angeles. The Mural Arts logo appears prominently in the show, but nobody from the organization appears on camera. However, Director Jane Golden said they did send her the script draft in advance.

She did not have many notes.

“We genuinely really liked it. And we felt so flattered. I love the show. I love it. I’m a fan,” Golden said. “There was nothing strange, you know. There was a mural drama. We have mural dramas every day. We support those mural dramas!”

Having created well over 3000 murals since Golden founded Mural Arts 37 years ago, the organization has developed robust design creation processes that can deeply engage community members toward collaborating on an image that resonates with the neighborhood.

In the show, Jacob’s class is asked to consider what legacy they want to leave behind on a wall of their school. When the kids come up with a design Jacob does not believe has the gravitas worthy of a permanent mural, he tries to interject his own ideas into their project.

It’s played up for comedy, but Golden says it’s not far from the truth.

“The mural process becomes a lightning rod for things that sometimes have really nothing to do with us,” Golden said. “It’s really about our combined humanity. It’s the messiness. It’s what we see on Abbott Elementary, right? The characters are wonderful, but it’s messy, they’re complicated, they’re real. They’re very much us.”