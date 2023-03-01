‘10 Days in a Madhouse’ to premiere next season at Opera Philadelphia

Next fall’s O23 festival will also feature the Philadelphia premiere of “Unholy Wars,” a staging of classic Baroque opera songs sung from a contemporary Arab-American perspective. And Giuseppe Verdi’s “Simon Boccanegra,” an opera about manipulative politics and romance in the Italian city of Genoa. It stars baritones Quinn Kelsey and Christian Van Horn, and soprano Ana María Martínez

“The reason that Boccanegra happened is, it was a perfect opportunity for Quinn and Ana María and Christian to be singing together,” Devan said. “These world-class artists working with Corrado [Rovaris, music director]. It emerged from that.”

Later next season, Opera Philadelphia will stage a version of “Madame Butterfly,” an opera often seen as problematic for its sexualized portrayal of Japanese women and girls. This production by Aria Umezawa “deconstructs” Puccini’s fantasy opera by centering women and Asian perspectives, and making obvious the Western cultural lens through which the opera was written.

Devan said the new season was programmed with the idea of advancing and evolving the standard opera repertoire.

“We’ve come into a position of leadership in our field and in our city through that sort of progressive stance,” he said. “We get people coming to us all the time with their most urgent, fabulous, and crazy ideas. We just wanted to be a place where, you know, the most creative folks would want to come and try to find a home for their work here.”