Library Company displays patient memoirs from 19th-century asylums

Curators at the Library Company of Philadelphia had started to work on an exhibition about the history of mental health treatment a few years ago, before the world was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns it triggered.

Studies show there have been an increase in mental health problems in the last two years, particularly among teenagers.

“We did not know that it would be quite as relevant to folks today,” said Rachel D’Agostino, curator of printed books. “We really feel it’s very important for people to understand the history of mental health treatments, to see what went wrong when the intentions were good.”

The exhibition “Hearing Voices: Memoirs from the Margins of Mental Health” is based largely on first-person experiences written by people who underwent treatment inside 19th-century asylums.

Many of the books sought to reform what was seen as a flawed system, with provocative titles: “15 Years in Hell,” “Eight and One-Half Years in Hell,” “Ten Years and Ten Months in Lunatic Asylums in Different States,” and “A Mad World and Its Inhabitants”.

Large-scale, public institutions designed for mental health treatment were first built in the 19th century, along with procedures such as the “moral treatment,” which involved fresh air, freedom of movement, and compassionate care.

One of the pioneering doctors for moral treatment was Dr. Benjamin Rush in Philadelphia, with the Pennsylvania Hospital. In the mid-19th century the hospital built the Pennsylvania Asylum for the Insane, or Kirkbride’s Hospital, in what was then a largely undeveloped and verdant West Philadelphia.

“When all of that went to plan, because there was enough funding and informed participants, it worked really well. There were lovely, lovely asylums,” said D’Agostino. “By and large, things did not go according to plan and there were many reasons for that.”

The exhibition goes into detail about why asylums went wrong.

One person for whom institutionalization worked was John Derby, who wrote about it in prose, “Scenes in a Mad-House,” and in poetry, “Musings of a Recluse.”

“John Derby was a politician who didn’t do very well in politics,” said assistant curator Sophia Dahab. “He ended up losing an election, couldn’t go back to his former job, and suffered some sort of mental breakdown which led to his treatment at McLean [Asylum for the Insane] before being moved to a private retreat.”

At McLean, in what is now Somerville, Massachusetts, Derby wrote about the sometimes disturbing behaviors of patients, including — but not identifying — himself, written in the third person. He then moved to a private retreat run by Dr. Nehemiah Cutter in the much more rural and remote town of Pepperell.

“It’s an interesting comparison to the treatment that he was receiving at McLean Asylum versus the Cutter retreat,” said Dahab. “The state-run institution, and then this smaller private retreat where he received wonderful care that ended up saving his life.”