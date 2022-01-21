Way back in September 2021 — what feels like eons ago on the COVID-19 timeline, during the first delta variant surge — the Library Company of Philadelphia launched “Imperfect History,” an exhibition tracing racial and gender biases in its archive of historic visual material from illustrations and etchings to photography.

With the pandemic still posing a threat for visitors, the Library Company has had to develop ways to get their exhibition in front of people.

Like many cultural institutions, it’s leaned hard on digital tools to reach people who do not feel comfortable attending in-person events and exhibitions. Those include websites, online seminars, and social media.

The country’s oldest lending library is now trying something new and somewhat unique among cultural organizations: partnering with an Instagram personality.

Kwasi Hope Agyeman came to the Library Company this week to shoot an episode of his travel series, “Hidden History.” In a single afternoon, armed with an iPhone, a tripod, and a lot of charisma, he made an episode about some of the big ideas presented in “Imperfect History.”

“One thing that really sticks out to me personally is an image of a group of American Indians,” said Agyeman, referring to a drawing of an envoy of Indigenous leaders, who arrived in Philadelphia to negotiate with Congress over land boundaries in 1793.

“What I really love about that image is that it’s one of the few images, as a historian, that I’ve seen of American Indians having agency,” he said. “They’re meeting with European peers and they’re trying to make some type of business arrangement happen. You have to ask yourself: How come that image is here, but other images are not as publicly accessible that show American Indians had agency?”