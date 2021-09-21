The Library Company of Philadelphia is the oldest lending library in America, and also its oldest cultural institution, founded in 1731 by Benjamin Franklin, among others in Philadelphia.

Created primarily as a repository of books and manuscripts, it always had graphic art items – illustrations, etchings, and eventually photography – but never took them seriously until relatively recently, in 1971 when the library created a graphic arts department to inventory, catalog, and conserve the paper-based imagery that had been literally piling up on open shelves for 240 years.

The Library is now marking the 50th anniversary of that department by showing off its imperfections.

“Imperfect History” does double duty. One thing the exhibition does is show visual, racial, and gender bigotry going back hundreds of years, both intended and unintentional.

Case in point is a print of “Primrose: The Celebrated Piebald boy” (1790) published by Thomas Pole, a Philadelphia expatriate who had a long and successful career in England as a physician. The image is of a Black teenaged slave from the West Indies named John “Bobby” Primrose, who had piebald, a condition that turned portions of his skin white, similar to vitiligo.

Although based in London, the drawing shows Primrose wearing a primitive loincloth – to best display as much of his skin as possible – set in a landscape with palm trees, evoking his West Indies origin.

“This is not only a portrait of Bobby, but it’s also an advertisement because he was going to be put on display as a medical curiosity at Pole’s anatomical museum,” said Erika Piola, the library’s Director of Visual Culture.

Although Pole was not a member of the Library Company, he donated this print in 1799.

“He was thinking of the library as an archive of scientific and medical information at that time,” said Piola. “It’s a print that’s very much influenced by the scientific and racial biases of the late 18th century. That plays into the role of the Library Company as an agent of those racial and scientific biases of that period.”