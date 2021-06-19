Theater artists protest Walnut Street Theatre, claiming abusive behavior

As theaters start to reopen after being shut down, they are faced with an audience they have been largely out of touch with for more than a year, as well as a different world in which issues of race and equity are at the forefront.

About 75 activists and theater artists gathered on Independence Mall and marched to the Walnut Street Theatre in protest, demanding that its president and producing artistic director, Bernard Havard, step down for running an unsafe and inequitable theater.

The Walnut Street Theatre is the oldest continuously operated theater in America. Havard has been at the helm for 39 years, turning the ailing enterprise into a powerhouse organization making high-quality theater and touring productions that have launched many careers.

Friday night, several demonstrators expressed their love for the theater and the opportunities it offers, but in the same breath berated its leadership.

For many years, the demonstrators said, artists have quietly warned one another about working at the Walnut, where senior management can be bullying, harassing, and demeaning, particularly to Black, trans, and queer theater artists.