Last year, as a high school sophomore, Katie Lu set out to write her first play. And thus began her first case of writer’s block.

“I was trying to create an intergenerational play, and I was running into a lot of walls,” said Lu, who is now a junior at Wissahickon High School in Montgomery County. “I was looking for a uniting theme that could discuss a specific, tangible problem across generations. I was having trouble with that.”

When news reports of violence against Asians began to emerge early in the pandemic, it became clear to Lu what she should write about.

“Those three months from January to March [2020] were critical to inspire the exploration of racial prejudice and Asian American identity through the generations,” Lu said.

Lu connected the uptick in violence against Asian Americans to an historic period of anti-Asian racism: the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, when Congress forbade any immigration from China, ushering in a 60-year period of ostracization against people of Asian descent in the United States.

The play, “Pandemic,” jumps back and forth between a contemporary Chinese American family in 2020 experiencing coronavirus-related violence, and a Chinese American family in the 1930s enduring similar hostilities.

In the modern time frame, a college student learns that her grandfather had been attacked by a stranger on the street because he is Chinese American.

“Are you OK?!” asks the main character, Esther, bursting into her grandfather’s hospital room. Medical monitoring equipment beeps in the background.

“Who knew?” her grandfather beams. “All it takes is a beating for my granddaughter to come see me.”

“I drew on my grandfather. He’s a very joyful person. He loves making jokes,” Lu said. “I wanted to create a dynamic between my main character, Esther, and her grandfather where she was trying to bring to attention this terrible thing that happened, and he’s trying to deflect with humor, to talk about her. I feel at times when terrible things happen — like a hate crime — it’s easy to dance around the subject.”