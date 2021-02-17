Time travel is not fantasy for Rasheedah Phillips and Camae Ayewa. Through their artistic collaboration as Black Quantum Futurism, they find places where science fiction and reality meet.

“Our work is grounded in Afro-futurism, an umbrella term for envisioning and thinking about Black people in the future,” said Phillips, who serves as managing attorney for the housing unit of Community Legal Services, a free legal aid organization for low-income people in Philadelphia, and writes sci-fi.

“In my work as a housing attorney, I work with people losing their homes and having their futures cut off,” she said. “The work is about developing and building tools to create alternative futures for ourselves and recover our past.”

Black Quantum Futures says when people get evicted and communities are gentrified, a neighborhood’s history and its residents’ ability to determine their own futures are threatened. Their collective uses time travel and other science fiction concepts to engage Black communities in imagining what their future could be.

“We see sci-fi as reality. Uncovering these stories, and the work that Rasheedah is doing at Community Legal Services, we see these unreal everyday realities happening,” said Ayewa, who works as a musician, poet, and visual artist under the name Moor Mother. “We’re dealing mainly with time. We have a few workshops that break this idea of time travel to a very practical level.”

So far, 2021 has been a banner year for Black Quantum Futurism. Phillips and Ayewa have just been named as part of the national inaugural fellowship class at the Knight Foundation, which granted $50,000 each to five art projects that explore the intersection of art and technology. BQF were named Pew Fellows in 2017, which gave them $75,000 in unrestricted funding.