Working in isolation for 10 years, Philly artist reveals his army at Grounds for Sculpture

For 27 years, Clifford Ward has maintained a studio at Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, New Jersey, an hour-and-a-half commute from his home in Philadelphia’s Old City via two trains and a bus.

“I just do work,” he said. “When I go to Philly, it’s just to sleep and watch TV.”

The mixed media sculptor last showed his work in 2013 at Fresno City College in California. Since then, few people were aware of what he was doing.

“I was very reclusive,” he said. “People are questioning, now that I’m out in the spotlight: ‘Where have you been all these years? We never see you. We haven’t seen your work.’”