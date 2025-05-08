From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The old visitor center building in LOVE Park has been dark for 10 years. Now the spaceship-shaped building with 360 degrees of glass will light up every night for a month with film portraits of city residents showing off their respective heritages.

“The Philadelphians” is a public art project by Nadia Hironaka and Matthew Suib that highlights the city’s immigrant roots as a cinematic tapestry. Ten short films about 10 individuals are stitched together on a loop that wraps around the visitor’s center.

“The building, because of it being a circular space and it’s lit from within, it has an element of being a beacon,” Hironaka said. “It calls people in and brings people together both to view the piece but also to think about the city collectively.”

Hironaka and Suib created the film installation as part of a yearlong residency in the city’s Office of Immigrant Affairs as part of Public Works, a program of Mural Arts Philadelphia and the Forman Arts Initiative to place artists into city departments.