SEPTA reopens its underground oculus, for daydreaming

Beneath the surface of Dilworth Plaza, outside Philadelphia City Hall, is an oculus: a circular underground room that once had a portal to the sky. The room has been closed to the public for more than three years but will temporarily open for dreaming.

Filmmaker Anula Shetty toured the SEPTA concourse looking for spaces for her immersive video art installation, “Daydreams: Stories in Transit.” When SEPTA officials unlocked the oculus for her, it felt like a spaceship.

“I love circles. I love the idea of expanding space and looking up into the sky,” Shetty said. “The oculus gives you that.”

“You can almost see Captain Kirk there in his chair,” said Kim Heinle, SEPTA’s assistant chief operating officer for programs.

With SEPTA and Mural Arts Philadelphia, Shetty has created a series of 14 short documentary film portraits of SEPTA employees and riders, which are now accessible system-wide via digital QR codes posted on buses, trains, and trolleys.

“Daydreams” leverages the common phenomenon of letting one’s mind wander while riding public transportation to foster feelings of community.

“People get onto the SEPTA bus, and you don’t really think about the driver. You don’t think about who cleans the subway stations,” Shetty said. “Stories are the ways that we can connect to each other. These are the people I want to hear from.”

One featured bus driver, Lovey McIntosh, said she feels like a “superhero” for taking care of passengers, getting them to work, school, or doctor’s appointments safely and on time. A trolley driver named Tracy makes a heart shape with her fingers: “I like to show love to everybody,” she said. “I blow kisses out to everybody.”

“I’m a first generation immigrant,” said Shetty, who grew up in Mumbai. She came to Philadelphia to study film at Temple University and has lived here for about 20 years.

“For me, being on the train takes me back to that feeling of being between destinations,” she said. “One of the fascinating things about Philadelphia is all the different neighborhoods. I really wanted to highlight some of the immigrant neighborhoods. I decided to go with community leaders who could talk about that immigrant experience, what it feels like to be in transit.”

One of the subjects Shetty profiled is Iris Brown, a longtime volunteer with the Norris Square Neighborhood Project in North Philadelphia, who grew up in Loiza, Puerto Rico, a small town on the northeastern coast. She said she likes to select a window seat on the bus so she can watch the neighborhoods passing by while keeping an ear on her fellow passengers.

“I like to listen to the many, many languages,” Brown said. “If they are talking in a different language, their accent — to me — sounds like beauty.”