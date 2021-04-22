Aboveground, Independence Mall is a showcase of monuments to American history: sculptures of Founding Fathers, buildings inside of which the U.S. Constitution was written and signed, and symbols like the Liberty Bell that Americans have imbued with patriotic meaning.

Underground, that American history gets jumbled, complicated, and challenged. Along the 200-foot platform of the 5th Street SEPTA subway station, artist Tom Judd created a 3,000 square foot patchwork of images from Philadelphia’s early history.

It reads more like a fever dream than a textbook.

“I’m not a historian,” said Judd. “I read up, and I went to a lot of museums, and I put things together. But as an artist, I really did it visually.”

“Portal to Discovery,” commissioned through SEPTA’s Art in Transit program, is made of dozens of images assembled like a collage. Some pairings make strange bedfellows: a woman in a formal, Victorian gown is placed next to an image of a mastodon skeleton. Some pairings are strikingly poignant: a portrait of William Still, the 19th-century Black businessman known as the father of the Underground Railroad, is placed next to one of Thomas Jefferson, the third U.S. president, and a slave owner.

The portraits of Still and Jefferson are the same size, presented at the same height, about two feet apart. There is no wall text to explain the relationship between these two figures, whose lives were separated by about 80 years.