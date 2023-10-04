Amtrak’s 30th Street Station now glows like the cathedral it wants to be

“Euphonic” is the latest installation by Art at Amtrak, a system-wide railroad initiative that began last year to bring artwork into train stations, particularly along the busy Northeast Corridor. So far, there are installations at Penn Station in New York, Union Station in Washington, D.C., and now Philadelphia.

30th Street Station is an architecturally protected building, on the National Register of Historic Places, which makes it difficult to alter the space to accommodate an art installation. That is why Simon settled on the windows: the installation of vinyl panels adhered to glass is temporary, leaving no impact on the building.

Each installation hired an artist local to that station, to make a piece that responds to the station. All are temporary, and rotating, after about 6 months a new piece will take the place of the predecessor.

“We want to increase ridership on all of our lines: on the Northeast Corridor and also system-wide, our national network,” said Sharon Tepper, director of Art at Amtrak. “We really want to inspire curiosity and ideas and hope, and just new experiences every time someone walks through a station. That’s why we established this as a rotating program.”

30th Street Station is the 3rd busiest train station in the U.S. Every day approximately 12,000 people move through its grand hall.

Crawford, the artist, has been painting murals around Philadelphia for several years. His work can be seen at the Cherry Street pier and on the Union Transfer and Fillmore concert halls.

He said that rather than responding to the formidable architecture of 30th Street station, he was reacting to how it sounds: the hum of shuffling footsteps, suitcase wheels, incoherent traces of conversation, train announcements, and the deeply echoing acoustics generated by the cavernous space.

“The sound of people, and the flow of people going in and out, a lot of the atmosphere here is the echoing of people doing their everyday transient stuff,” Crawford said. “I think of sound a lot.”