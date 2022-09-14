‘La Guagua 47’ is a love letter to Philly’s Latino community

The short film is set to debut at the Kimmel Center on Thursday, Sept. 15 — the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. It follows a young Latina migrant who is new to Philly and discovers community as she takes SEPTA’s 47 bus route through the city.

While the film is inspired by Martínez’s personal story, she hopes the universal experience of finding community resonates with a large audience. Martínez, who is Puerto Rican, sought talent from all over the city and the Latin diaspora to represent the diversity of Latinidad in Philadelphia.

The premiere event kicks off at 5 p.m. and features a networking hour, followed by a panel discussion at the Perelman Theater and a dance party to wrap it all up.

A vehicle for visibility

Martínez hopes this project encourages the city to give Latino creatives more opportunities and visibility.

“I want it to be a vehicle for the Latino community of Philadelphia to shine bright and to be seen,” she added. “The Latino community belongs to the city of Philadelphia, so if the community thrives, the city thrives.”

The project began in March, when “La Guagua 47” collaborated with SEPTA and Al Día for their Aborrdo SEPTA program, a series of stories about finding community using public transportation. Martínez’s story was the first in the series, and out of that blossomed a partnership. Later, SEPTA offered a driver for the film, Emilio Tapia, who usually drives the 47 bus route. For the film, he drove a bus which was decorated by the community for the film.

César Viveros, a muralist and the project’s lead visual artist, has always used his art to share his Mexican heritage. “La Guagua 47” reignited his passion to use art as a way to engage the community on social issues and to remind members of the Latino community to use their voices to tell their own stories.

“This is an example of pure collaboration between artists, dancers, writers, and the community, coming together to try and show the city more than what people know,” he said. “We are retaking our story and retelling it in our own terms and our own language, to tell the world who we are.”

The project exemplifies the important role public transportation plays regarding access and opportunities, said Elvira Mendez Crespo, SEPTA’s public information manager and spokesperson.

“I was there when they were filming and seeing the energy, the passion, and seeing so many different nationalities working together, it was just beautiful,” said Mendez Crespo, who’s from Spain and happens to be SEPTA’s only Spanish-speaking spokesperson. “I’m getting goosebumps right now. I can’t wait to see the premiere.”

With more than 100 artists, volunteers, and community members, the project is “far beyond her project,” said Martínez — it belongs to the community.

“It’s a love letter to the Latino community, but it’s also a business card where we’re saying we’re here, we have a lot that’s happening here, and we want people to take part in it,” she added.

‘Something to be proud of’

The project pulls from various Latino nationalities and identities throughout Philadelphia and surrounding cities.

Director Pedro Escárcega invited Adayesla Reyes, of Delaware, to act as one of the film’s makeup artists. She was also featured personifying the Statue of Liberty.

For her costume, Reyes made a headpiece out of corn husks and decorated the famous torch with coins emblemed with Xochipili, the Mesoamerican god of dance. She adorned a cape with outlines of the different continents and used symbols from each region, like corn or lentils.

“I wanted to focus on how representative the idea of the Statue of Liberty is to the United States, but also highlight how the blending of cultures in this country is what makes it richer,” Reyes said in Spanish. “I wanted everything to have meaning.”