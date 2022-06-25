New community film project aims to share the ‘power and magic’ of Philly Latinos

Elba Perez, a longtime Juniata resident, was volunteering at the event, helping to set up food and pass out raffle tickets.

“I feel like we have a very strong Latino community in Philadelphia and we need to do more positive things, like this,” she said. Perez, who used to ride the 47 bus before getting a car, was happy to celebrate her heritage.

“I’m from Puerto Rico, so my roots are strong,” said the volunteer. “It’s my pride.”

The event attracted some newer-to-Philly neighbors too.

Melissa Tolosa has been in the city for four years and is currently in a PhD program at Temple, studying geography and urban planning. She learned about the event through social media and as a North Philly resident, decided to stop by,

“I wanted to start immersing myself in community,” said the Los Angeles transplant. “And this looks amazing.”

Josh Harris, a board member at Taller, also stopped by with his wife and two kids. His children are enrolled in the bilingual immersion after-school program.

“We want to immerse our kids in as much as possible with Latin culture,” he said. He was excited to see so many people in the space and his kids having a fun time.

The event at Taller Puertoriqueño was the last gathering before the project moves into its next phase: production of the film. Martinez, along with the creative team she’s assembled and members of the community will film at César Andreu Iglesias Community Garden on Saturday, July 16. It will be a big party — una gran fiesta — and all are welcome, says Martínez, who plans to premiere the film when it’s done.

The ultimate goal of the project is to celebrate the diverse Latino community and showcase “our collective Latino identity,” to the world, said Martínez.

“Each one of us brings different things, different traditions, different experiences, some of us are Indigenous, some of us are Black, some of us are white,” she said. There’s “power and magic” within the community, added the project’s director. She just wants people to see it.

“This is our moment. Let’s all come on board the guagua 47,” said artist Viveros.

Disclosure: WHYY is a partner of La Guagua 47 Community Film and Arts Project.