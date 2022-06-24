Got a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

If you’ve ever walked around Old City, chances are you have encountered David Puryear livening up the corner of 4th and Market streets with his saxophone and snazzy outfits.

Often dressed up in a full suit, Puryear has been performing on that corner for about eight years.

“I found my home here at 4th and Market,” said the musician, after playing in several other areas across Philadelphia. “I just want to bring love to the city.”

The retired 73-year-old has been playing the saxophone since his high school days, growing up in New Jersey. Music has always called to Puryear, that’s why now, in retirement, he spends his days doing what he loves — playing his saxophone — Miss Nasty.

“I call this Miss Nasty because I be trying to make her sound real nasty, you know?” he said laughing.

For Puryear, who performs as Etta’s Baby Boy — a name that honors his mother — how he presents himself is important.

“You got people coming from all over the country and all over the world,” says Puryear. “As a Black person, a Black man, you got to look good and got to sound good.”

He does.