‘Youthphoria’ project celebrates trans and nonbinary joy in Philadelphia

The idea came to Shannon Collins a year into the pandemic, while taking a shower.

After seeing so much news of harm being inflicted on trans people in America, Collins wanted to focus on trans joy.

“I was frustrated by all the terrible things happening to trans youth in the country,” said the 38-year-old. “I wanted to do something productive and find a way to serve trans youth that would hopefully affirm them and make them feel euphoric.”

That’s how Youthphoria came to be — it’s a project that provides gender-affirming photo sessions to trans, nonbinary and gender-expansive youth in the city, for free. The idea not only combines Collins’ skills as a professional photographer and as a trained crisis counselor, but it’s also meaningful on a personal level.

Collins came out as nonbinary in 2021 and in some ways, they were creating the project for their younger self.

”I think part of me made this project because I wanted to nourish my inner child,” they said. Collins was also motivated to serve and connect the local community and offer an opportunity that allowed people to express their authentic selves.

Collins collaborates with other queer vendors in the Philadelphia area to make that happen. The Youthphoria team includes stylist Susan Padron, hair and makeup artists Rory Foran and Jessica Saint, along with Kiara Jacoby, a fundraising consultant. The photo shoots are supported through individual donations and mutual aid. Recently, the project received a $6k grant from the Trans Justice Funding Project.

Since launching in April 2021, Collins and their team have had ten photo sessions and more are in the works.