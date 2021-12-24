‘Letting it shine’: An Abington library is creating space for kids to talk about gender

The Abington Township Public Library’s newest program has it all: It’s got story time, conversation, art activities, and sometimes dancing.

It’s called Rainbow Connections and it bills itself as a child-centered safe space for LGBTQ+ kids and families to make friends and talk about topics like gender and pronouns.

“I think it’s so important for a program like this to be in place because young children in the LGBTQ+ community often feel isolated at school and are more likely to be bullied than their peers,” said Jessica Olzak, a children’s librarian and the program’s co-host.

The program launched virtually in November during Transgender Awareness Week with 19 families coming together over zoom to talk about questions of identity that, until now, have gone unexplored in many library communities. While most tuned in from the Philadelphia region, some participants zoomed in from other parts of the country. From as far away as Arizona, these families participated in discussions centered around books like “My Rainbow,” by DeShanna and Trinity Neal and “What Are Your Words?” by Katherine Locke.

The library, which has a growing collection of LGBT books, offers other community-focused programming ranging from concerts during Pride Month to a teen group called The Q Crew. But Rainbow Connections is the first to work with youth in grades K-5.

An Abington parent, Shannon Collins, who is nonbinary, came up with the idea for the group. It grew out of Collins’ experience watching their own child explore their gender identity.

“In the summer, my seven year old kind of came into themself as nonbinary and expressed that they would love to find community with kids their age who are LGBTQ+, and that it would be important to them to just kind of meet people like them,” Collins said. They reached out to the library and Olzak, who had been also thinking about creating a program for younger kids, was on board. A partnership was formed.