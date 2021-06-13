A Pride Month event teaches LGBTQ teens circus techniques and connecting skills

Pride Month is in full swing — and for some teenagers, that was quite literally true Saturday afternoon, when the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts hosted a free workshop for LGBTQ young people.

For an hour and a half, the school’s staff taught the basics of aerial sling and other performance skills, such as juggling and trampoline.

The School of Circus Arts, based in West Mount Airy, was looking for a way to help young people ages 13 to 19 connect with one another as the city eases COVID-19 restrictions. Kitsie O’Neill, executive director and part-owner of the school, said she designed the event to help the teens find their “tribe.”

For O’Neill, the perfect opportunity to do so exists in the circus arts, so she’s hoping that this event becomes more than just a one-off.

“We want to kind of create a monthly free workshop for these teens that they can kind of meet like-minded people and try something new. Circus is about vulnerability and feeling safe, so all of these kinds of things and metaphors just go hand in hand,” she said.